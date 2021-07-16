UPDATE: Suspect in Killeen shooting, crash identified

KILLEEN, Texas – A man and woman are in the hospital after a shooting and vehicle crash in Killeen.

Officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Old Florence Road Wednesday morning in reference to a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical, but stable condition.

Officers also found a man suffering with an injury from a vehicle crash. He was also transported to Baylor Scott and White in stable condition.

This case was reviewed Thursday by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, and two complaints were returned charging 66-year-old Gerald Helmandollar with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond was set at $250,000 for each charge. He is currently being transported to the Bell County Jail.

Detectives with the Killeen PD’s Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating this incident.

Source: Killeen Police Department