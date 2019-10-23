UPDATE: Suspect in Mexia library arson arrested

MEXIA, Texas – A suspect in a case of arson at a Mexia library has been arrested.

Police report 26-year-old Martin Anthoney Ojeda was arrested Wednesday afternoon. He is accused of starting the fire at the Gibbs Memorial Library on September 28, which resulted in more than $300,000 in damage.

A Limestone County Grand Jury handed down an indictment Wednesday for arson and criminal mischief (greater than $300,000) in relation to the fire. The indictment named Ojeda as the primary suspect in the alleged arson.

Martin Anthony Ogeda, 26 years of age, of Mexia was named in the indictment.

Ogeda was taken into custody by the Mexia Police Department and Mexia Fire Marshal’s Office Wednesday afternoon at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, and will be transported to the Limestone County Jail for booking.

Ogeda is charged with a single count of Arson of a Place of Assembly and a single count of Criminal Mischief Greater Than $300,000.

