UPDATE: Suspect in officer-involved shooting identified

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The suspect in the officer-involved shooting on Vermont Drive in Killeen has been identified.

The first responding officer arrived at 11:17 p.m. to the address of the domestic disturbance. The

officer exited his vehicle and approached the residence on foot.

The officer saw a man in a vehicle with its engine running. The vehicle was in the driveway of the residence and the man was reportedly part of the disturbance.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Brandon Antony Rogers, of Killeen. The officer gave verbal commands to Rogers, twice, for him to stop the car. Rogers failed to comply, and drove towards the officer.

The officer discharged his weapon as he was avoiding Roger’s attempt to strike him with the vehicle. Additional officers in the area found Rogers fleeing the scene. A vehicle pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, Rogers stopped, exited his vehicle, and fled on foot in the 1400 block of Van Zanten Drive.

Officers later found Rogers hiding in a culvert in the 1300 block of S. 2nd Street. Officers realized Rogers was injured and immediately notified EMS.

Rogers was transported to Baylor Scott and White with non-life threatening injuries. Medical staff

reported that Rogers’ injuries consisted of two gunshot wounds – one to the left shoulder and another to the right arm. Rogers was released from the hospital on the morning of April 14 and was

transported to the Killeen City Jail.

On Wednesday, April, 15, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed this case and

issued two complaints charging Rogers with Aggravated Assault against a Public

Servant and Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle. Rogers was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill

Cooke and Rogers bonds were set at $250,000 and $50,000. He is currently in the Bell County Jail.

The officer involved, David Hoffman, has been with the department for two years.

Below is the original text from this story:

Source: Killeen Police Department