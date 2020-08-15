UPDATE: Suspect in Waco shooting in police custody, woman hospitalized

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: According to the Waco Police Department, the suspect in this shooting is now in police custody. There are no updates on the victim at this time.

Below is the original text from this story:

A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Waco shooting.

The Waco Police Department tells FOX44 that officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of N. 29th Street, near McFerrin Avenue, on Friday evening after receiving a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. The first officer to arrive performed life-saving measures.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman was inside a vehicle with another individual when the shots rang out. The gunfire caused the vehicle to crash into a fence inside the 2900 block of McFerrin Avenue.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Waco Police Department