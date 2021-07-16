UPDATE: Suspect sought in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting which occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of Shallow Ford Road and Shallow Ford West Road.
Officers responded to the incident at about 9:00 p.m., and were told the victim’s vehicle was hit from behind. When the parties involved got out, a suspect from the other vehicle shot the man and drove away in the victim’s vehicle.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The department is also asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in this shooting.
If anyone has any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
Source: Temple Police Department