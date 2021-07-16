UPDATE: Suspect sought in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting which occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of Shallow Ford Road and Shallow Ford West Road.

Officers responded to the incident at about 9:00 p.m., and were told the victim’s vehicle was hit from behind. When the parties involved got out, a suspect from the other vehicle shot the man and drove away in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department is also asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in this shooting.

(Courtesy: Temple PD)

If anyone has any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Source: Temple Police Department