UPDATE: Suspect vehicle, driver sought in Killeen pedestrian fatality

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: Investigators with the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit need your help to identify the driver and vehicle which took the life of 37-year-old Yolanda Monique Butler.

Through the investigation, they believe the driver in the vehicle in the videos below was at the scene of the hit-and-run crash in the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The suspect vehicle should have driver’s side headlight damage, but the light itself still works. There may also be damage to the area around the light – including the hood, fender, and bumper cover.

Investigators are asking anyone who may know this person or has any information about this crash to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Killeen Police Department