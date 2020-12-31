UPDATE: Suspects in Mickey’s Convenience Store shooting identified, one considered armed and dangerous

KILLEEN, Texas – UPDATE: The suspects in the Mickey’s Convenience Store shooting in Killeen have been identified. One of them is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of S W.S. Young Drive on December 6th in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

It was reported the victim arrived at the business and parked, when a red Chevrolet car parked near the victim and a man exited the vehicle. A second vehicle – a gray 4 Dr Hatchback – parked several spots away on the opposite side of the victim’s vehicle and two men exited.

The two men from the gray hatchback started to shoot at the man from the red car. The woman was caught in the crossfire. Both the gray vehicle and the red vehicle fled the scene. The victim was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division were able to identify the men from the gray hatchback. On Wednesday, December 23, detectives obtained arrest warrants for 18-year-old Zaveon Hakhem Cummings and 19-year-old Emilio Terrazas, both from Killeen, for Aggravated Assault.



Zaveon Hakhem Cummings (left) and Emilio Terrazas (right). (Courtesy: Killeen PD)

On Wednesday, December 30, Cummings was found and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service – Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 18000 Block of Live Oak Trail in Tomball, Texas.

In addition to the arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault, Terrazas is a Person of Interest in connection with the shooting on Alma Drive that occurred on December 27. Terrazas is described a Hispanic male, is six feet tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is armed and dangerous.

Detectives are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Terrazas to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Killeen Police Department