UPDATE: Suspicious device found in Temple safely removed

Temple police report what was termed a “suspicious device” was safely removed by members of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, with the investigation into its origin and exact nature ongoing.

Police officers got word of the device around 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of N 31st Street.

To be safe, nearby Temple High School was placed under a lock out and surrounding streets were shut down and the bomb squad was called.

If you have any information about the device or its origin you are asked to contact the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report information anonymously.