UPDATE: Temple community donates thousands for Temple High senior picnic

TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Temple community has come together to donate more than $2,000 in cash and prizes to give to Temple graduating seniors.

Temple High School student Luke Allen heard the school wasn’t going to have a project graduation, and decided to step up and make something special happen for his classmates. He asked the Temple community for donations, which got the attention of many people – including Temple Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott.

For more information, you can view our previous story here. If you would like to make a donation, you can email debbie.allen812@gmail.com.