UPDATE: Temple crash victim succumbs to her injuries

TEMPLE, Texas – The driver of an SUV involved in a Temple crash which shut down part of Southeast HK Dodgen Loop has succumbed to her injuries.

The Temple Police Department and Temple Fire & Rescue worked the scene of an accident at Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Southeast HK Dodgen Loop Thursday. Loop traffic was diverted.

The driver of this crash, identified as 31-year-old Bayley Meuse, succumbed to her injuries early Friday morning.

Officers were advised Meuse, the driver of a black SUV, was traveling westbound when she struck the right rear of a lumber truck. The black SUV left the roadway and came to a stop.

Meuse was transported to Baylor Scott & White, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Next of kin have been notified.

Source: Temple Police Department