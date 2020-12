TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The victim of Saturday morning’s shooting has been identified as 31-year-old Elvin DaShaun Worthey. Next of kin have been notified.

The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation.

Early Saturday morning, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of N 2nd Street. When officers arrived, they found Worthey dead at the scene.



The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation.

Source: Temple Police Department