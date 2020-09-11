UPDATE: Temple Police release name of truck driver who died after crashing into home

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Police say the man who died after crashing his pickup into a home on Wednesday was 62-year-old Kevin Coy.

The accident occurred near West Avenue M and South 35th Street. Coy’s truck left the roadway and struck a telephone pole before colliding with a house.

(Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue)

There was one person in the home at the time of the collision, and they have been transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police say it appears Coy had a medical episode that caused him to lose control of his truck.

Sources: Temple Police Department, Temple Fire and Rescue