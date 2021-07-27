UPDATE: Temple woman and service dog set to return home

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple dog trainer Isabella Carruth and her service dog Dante will fiinally be returning home after their business trip turned into a nightmare.

Carruth traveled to Honduras to deliver another service dog to its family – and found out two days later that the CDC banned dogs from entering the U.S. because of a high risk of rabies.

Carruth spent the next week applying for the CDC Dog Import Permit, which was denied five times by the for lack of information – which she says all required documents were submitted.

Carruth says people around the world in her same situation began reaching out to her for a solution – and the attention from the media helped the CDC review her cases faster.

She says another Temple dog trainer sent an email to the Office for Civil Rights Health and Human Services on her behalf – and in less than 24 hours, she received an email from the CDC and finally got the approval she has been waiting on.

“Once I got the huge weight just taken off my shoulders, knowing that he [Dante} is going to be okay, and that he is going to be with me when I come home now. I’ve done the majority of my crying, and I am over it. I am just so thankful to Audrey. She sent that email to the Human Rights.”

Coming up tomorrow, FOX 44’s Brenshavia Jordan shares more details on what this means for her and Dante – and what Carruth will do with the funds raised from her GoFundMe account.