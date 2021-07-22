UPDATE: Temple woman stuck in Honduras creates GoFundMe to assist service dog

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple dog trainer Isabella Carruth is still stuck in Honduras with her service dog – as what was supposed to be a return and a vacation soon turned into a nightmare.

We spoke to Carruth earlier this week. Her service dog Dante is now not being allowed to re-enter the country due to an outside concern of rabies.

She has since made a GoFundMe to help finance potential legal fees, clothing, and food for her and Dante. She is currently staying with the family of the dog she was returning after her training course.

You can find the link to her GoFundMe here.