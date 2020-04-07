Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

UPDATE: Ten total positive cases of COVID-19 in Copperas Cove

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – UPDATE: The City of Copperas Cove has been informed another resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The tenth resident is a man aged 20-29. He is voluntarily isolated at his individual residence in Copperas Cove.

The ninth case was confirmed in the Pidcoke area of the county, and is a woman aged 20-29. She is voluntarily isolated at her residence, as well.

Below is the original text from this story:

The City of Copperas Cove has been informed that two more residents of
have tested positive for COVID-19.

The seventh resident is a woman aged 90-99, and the eighth resident is a man aged 80-89. Both are voluntarily isolated at their individual residences in Copperas Cove.

Residents are reminded not to panic, and to please continue to follow social distance requirements
and limit travel to reasons necessary only to sustain those minimum essential needs of
your household.

Source: City of Copperas Cove

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44

Trending Stories