UPDATE: Ten total positive cases of COVID-19 in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – UPDATE: The City of Copperas Cove has been informed another resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The tenth resident is a man aged 20-29. He is voluntarily isolated at his individual residence in Copperas Cove.

The ninth case was confirmed in the Pidcoke area of the county, and is a woman aged 20-29. She is voluntarily isolated at her residence, as well.

Below is the original text from this story:

The City of Copperas Cove has been informed that two more residents of

have tested positive for COVID-19.

The seventh resident is a woman aged 90-99, and the eighth resident is a man aged 80-89. Both are voluntarily isolated at their individual residences in Copperas Cove.

Residents are reminded not to panic, and to please continue to follow social distance requirements

and limit travel to reasons necessary only to sustain those minimum essential needs of

your household.

Source: City of Copperas Cove