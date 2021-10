BELTON, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety was on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident on the Interstate 35/Interstate 14 Merge.

Interstae 14 eastbound was shut down at Connell Street, at Exit #293B. Travelers were urged to take alternate routes and to prepare for delays.

As of 6:24 p.m., Belton PD reports the roadway is back open.

Source: Belton Police Department