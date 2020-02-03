UPDATE: Third contractor dies after Burleson County oil field explosion

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas- A third contractor has died as a result of his injuries sustained in last week’s well control incident.

In addition to the contractor who was killed at the scene, another died Thursday evening as a result of injuries sustained. The two others continue to receive treatment at regional medical facilities. The corporation’s thoughts and prayers are with those impacted.

A fire was reported at a Chesapeake wellsite in Burleson County Wednesday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, along with numerous first responders, were dispatched after reports of an oil fire. When they arrived, there were visible flames on site.

Officials have confirmed there have been injuries – however, at this time there is no word on how many there were or the extent of these injuries.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement and emergency personnel, assisted in securing the location and offered aid to anyone who needed it.

DPS officials say they have not seen a need to evacuate residents in this area, and they do not suspect any serious threat to the public.

According to the Chesapeake Energy Corporation, one contractor has died as a result of the incident, and three others have been transported via helicopters to medical facilities in Austin and Houston.

The fire has been extinguished, and Chesapeake emergency response personnel and well control specialist Boots & Coots are on location working to secure the well. Air monitoring equipment is in place, and readings currently indicate no risk to public health and the environment.

There are reports of multiple injuries in an oil field explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon southwest of Caldwell in Burleson County.

The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. along County Road 127 south of Deanville, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are responding to the situation that has been described as an oil well blowout.

Several medical helicopters have been dispatched to the scene.