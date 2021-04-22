UPDATE: Three arrested in Harker Heights High School parking lot shooting

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Harker Heights Police report the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Quinton Ford is still under investigation, and further charges may be forth coming.

Three individuals have been arrested, with one of the three awaiting arraignment. Two have been arraigned on charges, and are currently in the Bell County Jail. They have been identified Endy Neri Soto, who is charged with Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm, $500,000 bond; and Taja West, who is charged with Aggravated Robbery, $500,000 bond.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone who may have any information about this incident can call the Criminal Investigations Division at (254)- 953-5400 and select option #2.

The following timeline for the night of the event is provided by the Harker Heights Police Department:

11:09 pm: 11:12 pm Six calls reporting shots fired.

11:11 pm: Police units dispatched to the call.

11:12 pm: First police unit arrives on the scene.

11:19 pm: Officer notes an individual may be hiding in the woods and is possibly shot – prior to finding Quinton Ford.

11:20 pm: Officer requests EMS.

11:20 pm: Officers find Quinton Ford in a wooded area off Verna Lee due to the assistance of a family member who Ford contacted.

11:21 pm: Officers began life-saving measures. One of the officers rendering aid is combat life-saver military trained.

11:26 pm: EMS arrived on the scene.

11:27 pm: Quinton Ford is placed on a gurney.

11:28 pm: Quinton Ford is placed in the ambulance and immediately began receiving advanced cardiac life support, to include CPR. EMS consulted the City’s Medical Director on the care of the patient. The determination was made to carry the patient to Seton Medical Center after consultation with the City’s Medical Director given the severity of the injuries.

11:44 pm: EMS departs for Seton Medical Hospital.

11:49 pm: EMS arrives at Seton Medical Hospital.

12:08 am: Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounces Ford deceased.

Harker Heights Fire/EMS, the Bell County Organized Crime Unit, Texas DPS Troopers, the Killeen Police Department, the Killeen ISD Police Department and the Nolanville Police Department all assisted Harker Heights Police in this investigation.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department