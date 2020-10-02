LIVE NOW /
UPDATE: Three more Midway High School students test positive for COVID-19, 19 total

HEWITT, Texas – Three more students at Midway High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

Principal Alison Smith sent a press release to parents and staff Friday evening, stating two 9th grade students and a 10th grade student have confirmed cases.

Smith said if any children were found to be in close contact, parents will be contacted more directly and personally. 

According to the Texas Education Agency, close contact is defined as:

  1. Being directly exposed to infectious secretions (e.g., being coughed on); or
  2. Being within 6 feet for a largely uninterrupted or sustained extended contact period throughout the course of a day of approximately 15 minutes; however, additional factors like case/contact masking (i.e., both the infectious individual and the potential close contact have been consistently and properly masked), ventilation, presence of dividers, and case symptomatology may affect this determination.

Unless parents are notified of close contact or exposure, their children have not been placed in quarantine. He or she may continue to come to school, but children should be carefully screened for symptoms each morning before coming to school. If he or she has any symptoms, the child should stay home and a doctor should be contacted.

As of this writing, there are 19 total student cases of COVID-19 and one staff case at Midway High School.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: Midway High School

