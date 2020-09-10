UPDATE: Three more Midway High School students test positive for COVID-19, eight total

HEWITT, Texas – UPDATE: The Midway Independent School District has reported three additional cases of COVID-19 at Midway High School.

According to a press release sent out Thursday afternoon, there has been a confirmed case of COVID-19 of an 11th grade student, a tenth grade student and a ninth grade student on our campus. The district says that if your child was found to be in close contact, you will be contacted more directly and personally.

This comes after five other students at Midway High School also tested positive for COVID-19 – with a total of eight students.

Below is the previous text from this story:

There have been two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Midway High School.

Principal Alison Smith sent out a press release Tuesday afternoon, stating a 12th grade student and a 10th grade student on campus tested positive. Smith said to parents that if their childred were found to be in close contact, they will be contacted more directly and personally.

According to the Texas Education Agency, close contact is defined as:

Being directly exposed to infectious secretions (e.g., being coughed on); or Being within 6 feet for a largely uninterrupted or sustained extended contact period throughout the course of a day of approximately 15 minutes; however, additional factors like case/contact masking (i.e., both the infectious individual and the potential close contact have been consistently and properly masked), ventilation, presence of dividers, and case symptomatology may affect this determination.

Unless parents are notified of close contact or exposure, their children have not been placed in quarantine. They may continue to come to school, but should be carefully screened for symptoms each morning. If he or she has any symptoms, parents should keep their children at home and contact a doctor.

This comes after three other Midway High School students tested positive for COVID-19. You can view this story here.

Source: Midway Independent School District