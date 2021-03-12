UPDATE: Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed at McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility

AUSTIN / MART, Texas – The Texas Juvenile Justice Department provided the following updates related to COVID-19:

• Two youth at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart tested positive

for COVID-19 on Thursday night.

• One youth development coach at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility

tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

For additional information, you can contact Brian Sweany at brian.sweany@tjjd.texas.gov or call 512-490-7028.

Source: Texas Juvenile Justice Department