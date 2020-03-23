UPDATE: Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in McLennan County, 20 total cases confirmed

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 20. One of these cases is hospitalized.

DATES RECEIVED NUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES March 17th – 21st 16 3-22-20 3 3-23-20 1

The City of Waco says anyone experiencing fever, cough, and difficulty breathing should call or visit their healthcare provider’s website first for screening. Ascension, Baylor Scott and White, and the Family Health Center have online screening forms for COVID-19 and will accept new patients and people without insurance. Testing must be ordered by a physician, and is not done at the Public Health District.

The city also says social distancing is essential. Measures should include keeping a distance of at least six feet from others, cancelling in-person meetings and adopting the use of technology methods to meet remotely. The less time you spend with large groups of people the less likely you are to become infected.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.

Source: City of Waco