UPDATE: Three new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 132 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received three new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 132 – which includes 116 recovered, four deaths and twelve active cases.

One case is hospitalized and in critical condition.

65 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Of the new cases, one case is in the 20-29 age range, another case is in the 40-49 age range and the final case is in the 50-59 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco