UPDATE: Three new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 141 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received three new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 141 – which includes 118 recovered, four deaths and 19 active cases.

Three cases are hospitalized, and two are in critical condition. 142 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Age groups for June 10th release:

Of the three new cases, one case is in the 20-29 age range, another case is in the 40-49 age range and the third case is in the 60 and over age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco