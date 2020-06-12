UPDATE: Three new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 153 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received three new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 153 – which includes 124 recovered, four deaths and 25 active cases.

Four cases are hospitalized, and four are in critical condition. Two of the four cases are McLennan County residents.

214 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Of the three new cases, one case is in the 20-29 age range. Two cases are in the 50-59 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco