UPDATE: Three new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 56 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received three new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 56.

Six cases are hospitalized, with four cases in critical condition. 19 cases have recovered. 100 people are being actively monitored – this number includes positive cases and their close contacts.

There has been one death in McLennan County.

DATES RECEIVED NUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES March 17th – 21st 16 March 22nd– 28th 20 March 29th – April 4th 15 April 5th 2 April 6th 3

Age groups for April 6th cases: Two cases are in the 60 years of age and over group, while one case is in the 20-29 years of age group.

Anyone experiencing fever, cough and difficulty breathing should call or visit their healthcare provider’s website first for screening. Ascension, Baylor Scott and White and the Family Health Center have on-line screening forms for COVID-19 and will accept new patients and people without insurance. Testing must be ordered by a physician. Testing is not done at the Public Health District.

Measures should include keeping a distance of at least six feet from others, cancelling in-person meetings and adopting the use of technology methods to meet remotely. The less time you spend with large groups of people the less likely you are to become infected. This is how we flatten the curve and help slow community spread.

For general questions on COVID-19, the helpline is available Monday – Friday from 8am -5pm to answer general questions. The number is 254-750-1890. The www.covidwaco.com site is available for more information.

Source: City of Waco