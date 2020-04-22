UPDATE: Three new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 81 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received three new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 81.

Two cases are hospitalized, but are not in critical condition. 62 cases have recovered. There are 15 active cases.

62 people are being actively monitored. This number includes positive cases and their close contacts.

There have been four deaths in McLennan County.

Out of the new confirmed cases, one case is in the 20-29 age range , another is in the 40-49 age range and the third case is in the 50-59 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco