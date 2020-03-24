Closings
UPDATE: Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLennan County, 23 total

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco has confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus in McLennan County, bringing the total up to 23.

During a Special City Council meeting Tuesday, the number reported was 24 – which turned out to be incorrect due to an early morning miscalculation prior to the start of the meeting.

One case is hospitalized, while one case has recovered.

The Public Health District will announce the case count by press release, social media and the website every afternoon. 

DATES RECEIVEDNUMBER OF POSITIVE CASES
March 17th – 21st16
3-22-203
3-23-201
3-24-203

The city went on to say that anyone experiencing fever, cough and difficulty breathing should call or visit their healthcare provider’s website first for screening. Ascension, Baylor Scott and White and the Family Health Center have online screening forms for COVID-19, and will accept new patients and people without insurance. Testing must be ordered by a physician, and is not done at the Public Health District.

The city says social distancing is essential. Measures should include keeping a distance of at least six feet from others, cancelling in-person meetings and adopting the use of technology methods to meet remotely. The less time you spend with large groups of people, the less likely you are to become infected.

