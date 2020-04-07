UPDATE: Three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Coryell County, one recovery

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – UPDATE: Three more residents of Coryell County have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the very first person who tested positive for the virus has recovered.

The eleventh person who tested positive is a Copperas Cove woman in her 60’s, who is now in isolation. The twelfth person is a Copperas Cove man in his 60’s, also in isolation. The 13th person is a Gatesville woman in her 50’s who is in isolation.

Residents are reminded not to panic, and to please continue to follow social distance requirements

and limit travel to reasons necessary only to sustain those minimum essential needs of

your household.

Source: City of Copperas Cove