UPDATE: Toxin discovered in Belton Lake suspected in dog deaths

BELTON, Texas – The Brazos River Authority received results this week from the second round of testing for blue-green algae at Lake Belton.

Water samples from areas where several dogs died after consuming water from the lake continue to show high levels of anatoxin. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been notified of these test results.

This toxic alga appears to be long-lasting. People and their pets should avoid venturing into the water in this area of the lake, and should avoid direct contact with the alga.

It is not possible to determine whether algae is toxic without laboratory testing. People are encouraged to enjoy deeper areas of the reservoir while avoiding areas with stagnant water or algal growth.

Source: Brazos River Authority