UPDATE: TPD officer-involved shooting ends with one man dead

The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in one man dead. Temple Police say the victim is 28-year-old Michael Lorenzo Dean.

The officer involved in the shooting is currently on paid-administrative leave while the investigation continues. Temple police are not releasing the officer’s name. We do know the officer has been with the Temple PD for nine years.

The shooting took place Monday night at 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of SE HK Dodgen Loop and Little River Road.

