UPDATE: Triple homicide victim identified as Fort Hood soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood officials have released the name of a soldier who died in a triple homicide in Killeen.
The incident happened March 14, at 4101 E. Rancier Avenue in Killeen. Bell County Justice of the Peace Judge Daryl Peters pronounced the service member deceased early that morning.
23-year-old Spc. Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr., whose home of record is listed as Vidalia, Georgia, entered the Army in November 2017 as a cavalry scout and has been assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since April 2018.
Delacruz’s awards and decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
Sources: Fort Hood Press Center, Killeen Police Department