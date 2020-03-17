UPDATE: Triple homicide victim identified as Fort Hood soldier

TEMPLE, Texas– The City of Temple continues to take proactive and preventive measures to minimize transmission risks for residents as well as city staff during the execution of city business and city operations.

Here are a list of measures the city is taking in specific departments:Temple Fire & EMS Protocols

When residents call 911, Bell County Communications will be asking a series of screening questions to help determine if the patient is at risk of having COVID-19. If those questions show a positive response, the following precautions will be taken:1. Only responders required to properly handle the call will be dispatched.2. The first emergency response agency to arrive will have one crew member enter the building and take precautions to minimize the possibility of virus transmission.3. The patient will be evaluated, and if further responders are required for proper care, they will enter the building.4. The patient will be transported to the appropriate medical facility if needed after consultation with Medical Control Physicians.5. The patient will be transported using the proper protective measures.6. After treatment/transport is completed, any equipment used will be disinfected per established protocols. The Fire Chief/Emergency Manager will continue to monitor the situation and if further action is required by CDC/Public Health guidance, the department will take the appropriate actions to assure they are followed.

Temple Police Protocols

The Temple Police Department is encouraging its employees to follow the CDC's recommendations for personal hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The department is increasing sanitation efforts throughout its building, including areas where there is a high rate of public contact. Additionally, officers have been encouraged to routinely sanitize their vehicles and equipment. Officers have also been issued gloves and masks to protect themselves and those they come in contact with.