UPDATE: Truck driver dies after vehicle strikes Temple home

TEMPLE, Texas – The truck driver involved in Wednesday’s accident in Temple has succumbed to his injuries.

The accident occurred Wednesday, near West Avenue M and South 35th Street. A man driving left the roadway and struck a telephone pole before colliding with a house.

(Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue)

There was one person in the home at the time of the collision, and they have been transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the victim will be released once next of kin have been notified.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. Avenue M has been closed to traffic in the area. Drivers should use alternate routes. Residents in the area may experience power outages.

Sources: Temple Police Department, Temple Fire and Rescue