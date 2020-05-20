UPDATE: Two Belton Golden Chick employees test positive for COVID-19

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Public Health District is issuing an advisory to people who ordered food from the Belton Golden Chick, located at 610 E. 6th Avenue, on May 15-19 after two employees at the restaurant tested positive for COVID-19.

“A public notice is necessary because of the difficulty associated with the contact tracing of one of the employees,” Bell County Public Health Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

The first employee was asymptomatic, but tested positive for COVID-19 on May 16. The public’s exposure to this individual was limited. The second employee was symptomatic and at work, and test results came back Tuesday. The Health District is notifying customers who ordered from the restaurant as early as May 15 due of possible exposure that may not have been contained to the facility.

If you ordered from the business between May 15-19 and have any concerns, you can contact the Bell County Public Health District at 254-773-4457 and ask for epidemiology, or email covid@bellcountyhealth.org.

The restaurant temporarily closed for sanitation purposes.

Golden Chick has since sent out a statement regarding this matter:

“The safety of our Golden Chick employees and guests always has been and remains our number one priority. We have been working diligently with the local health department as soon as we became aware of our positive employee COVID-19 case on May 16. Our Belton location immediately closed for a deep clean and our employees were advised to stay home and self-quarantine if they had any symptoms. We look forward to serving the community of Belton again soon when it is safe for our employees and guests.” – Golden Chick

Source: City of Belton