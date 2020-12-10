UPDATE: Two men taken into custody after police chase

WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The two men Waco Police were searching for are now in custody.

Waco PD officers received a call for service at The Oak Tree Apartments, located at 800 Rambler Drive, regarding a disturbance involving individuals with weapons.

One Waco PD officer arrived at the scene quickly and saw a man getting into a vehicle that was said to be part of this disturbance. Information received also indicated this individual was in possession of a handgun. Knowing this, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver of this vehicle fled from the officer.

The vehicle pursuit lasted for about six minutes and ended in the 3100 block of Franklin Avenue. During the pursuit, the vehicle became disabled due to the suspect vehicle striking a curb, causing multiple tires on the vehicle to be damaged. Once the vehicle became no longer operable, multiple individuals fled from the vehicle on foot.

After a short time searching, two individuals were taken into custody near the 3000 block of Franklin Avenue. Both of those suspects fled from the vehicle which evaded from officers.

One of the suspects identified is 18-year-old De’ Monte Keysean Davis, of Waco. He has been transported to the McLennan County Jail and was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest on Foot. He was also booked in on outstanding felony warrants from Waco PD for Deadly Conduct and for Engaging in Organized Crime.

The second suspect arrested was charged with Evading Arrest on Foot. He is 17 years old, and his name will not be released at this time.

Below is the original text from this story:

A high speed chase that began after Waco police were responding to a disturbance call lead to a ground search for four people after the fleeing vehicle broke down.

It started shortly after 11:00 a.m. Thursday with a blue vehicle fleeing the scene of the original call and officers dropping in behind it as headed east on Loop 340 from the Bosque Boulevard area.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said as speeds reached 100 miles per hour, the fleeing vehicle took the Highway 84 exit, then continued on the access road eventually ending up going east on Franklin Avenue.

The car became disabled in the 3100 block of Franklin with the occupants bailing out and running toward Austin Avenue triggering a ground search.

Two people were reported in custody about 11:40 a.m. with the search continuing for the other two.

The men were reported armed.

The Department of Public Safety was assisting in the pursuit and search.