UPDATE: Two missing children have been found

TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The children have been found by the Travis County Sheriff’s Department. They are safe and with family.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department is searching for 11-year-old Christopher Jackson-Divenity, and 9-year-old Herman Jackson-Divenity.

The two children who were reported missing Tuesday morning were last seen at about 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Ticonderoga Drive.

If anyone has seen these children or has information about their whereabouts, call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.