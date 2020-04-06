UPDATE: Two more Copperas Cove residents test positive for COVID-19, eight total

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The City of Copperas Cove has been informed that two more residents of

have tested positive for COVID-19.

The seventh resident is a woman aged 90-99, and the eighth resident is a man aged 80-89. Both are voluntarily isolated at their individual residences in Copperas Cove.

Residents are reminded not to panic, and to please continue to follow social distance requirements

and limit travel to reasons necessary only to sustain those minimum essential needs of

your household.

Source: City of Copperas Cove