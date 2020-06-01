UPDATE: Two new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 120 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received two new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 120 – which includes 106 recovered, four deaths and ten active cases.

No cases are hospitalized. 69 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Long-Term Care Facility testing results

252 negative test results

13 pending tests

0 positive tests results

Of the two new cases, one case is in the 20-29 years of age range and the other case is in the 50-59 years of age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco