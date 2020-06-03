UPDATE: Two new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 123 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received two new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 123 – which includes 111 recovered, four deaths and eight active cases.

One case is hospitalized and in critical condition. 45 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Long-Term Care Facility testing results

258 negative test results

30 pending tests

0 positive tests results

Of the new cases, one case is in the 20-29 age range, and the other case is in the 60 and over age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco