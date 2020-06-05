UPDATE: Two new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 127 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received two new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 127 – which includes 114 recovered, four deaths and nine active cases.

One case is hospitalized and in critical condition. 46 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Long-Term Care Facility testing results for Lakeshore Village:

8 pending tests

0 positive tests results

Both new cases are in the 30-39 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco