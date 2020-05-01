UPDATE: Two new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 91 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received two new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 91.

Three cases are hospitalized, with one in critical condition. 74 cases have recovered. There are 13 active cases.

83 people are being actively monitored. This number includes positive cases and their close contacts.

There have been four deaths in McLennan County.

Out of the two new cases, one case is in the 30-39 age range, while the other case is in the 60 and older range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco