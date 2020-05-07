UPDATE: Two new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 94 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received two new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 94 – which includes 83 recovered, four deaths and seven active cases.

One case is hospitalized, and this case is in critical condition. 68 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Out of the two new cases, one case is in the 30-39 age range, while the other case is in the 60 and over age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco