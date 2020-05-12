UPDATE: Two new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 96 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received two new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 96 – which includes 86 recovered, four deaths and six active cases.

Two cases are hospitalized, and one case is in critical condition.

46 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

From the two new cases, one case is in the 0-19 age range and the other case is in the 30-39 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco