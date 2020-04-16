UPDATE: Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in McLennan County, 76 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received two new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 76.

Two cases are hospitalized, and one of these individuals is in critical condition. 53 cases have recovered.

83 people are being actively monitored. This number includes positive cases and their close contacts.

There have been four deaths in McLennan County.

Out of the two new cases reported, one new case is in the 50-59 age group and the other new case is in the over 60 years old group.

For additional expanded information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco