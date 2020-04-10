1  of  2
UPDATE: Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLennan County, 68 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received two new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 68. 

Six cases are hospitalized, with five of these cases in critical condition.

36 cases have recovered, while 106 people are being actively monitored. This number includes positive cases and their close contacts.

There have been two deaths in McLennan County.

4-10-20

Out of the two new cases reported Friday, one case in the 20-29 years of age group and the other case in the 50-59 years of age group.

For more information including age, race, ethnicity, gendered, ICU bed availability and more, you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco

