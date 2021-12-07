UPDATE: Two of three missing teens found

TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports Jordana Medina and Sol Medina have been found and are safe. Alexis Perez is still missing.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department is searching for three runaway girls.

They were identified as 16-year-old Alexis Perez, 17-year-old Jordana Medina, and 11-year-old Sol Medina. All three were last seen in 700 block of Red Coat Drive.

Anyone with information can contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department