UPDATE: Two-year-old boy dead in Waco shooting, man suspected of owning weapon identified

WACO, Texas – A two-year-old boy is dead after finding a firearm in a family member’s backpack.

Waco PD officers were sent to the University Club Apartments – located at 1725 N Martin Luther King Boulevard – on Wednesday evening in reference to a possible shooting. When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a two-year-old boy who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The two-year-old victim was immediately transported to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Hillcrest Hospital by American Medical Response (AMR), where he later died.

While at the scene, investigators discovered the two-year-old victim found a firearm in a backpack belonging to an adult family member. At this time, it is believed the victim may have accidentally shot himself with the firearm after finding it.

Police said after the shooting happened, the owner of the firearm took the weapon and fled the scene, but later returned and was taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Derrick Damon Pipkins, has been charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence – with his bond set at $10,000. He remained in the McLennan County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. Police say other charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Police said Pipkins is the uncle of the child who died.

Due to the victim’s age, his name will not be released at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Waco Police Department