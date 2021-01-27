UPDATE: Two young men plead guilty to bank robbery

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – UPDATE: Two teens from Harker Heights are now facing a year in prison after police say they attempted to steal an ATM from a Chase Bank.

19-year-old Jesse Solomon Domingues and 18-year-old Andre Omar Martin will also have three years of probation and will need to pay $90,000 in re-institution.

Below is the original text from this story:

Three teens are behind bars after police say they attempted to steal an ATM.

On January 11th Harker Heights Police were dispatched at 3:00 a.m. to an alarm at the Chase Bank ATM in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.

Upon arrival Officers located a white Ford F250 flatbed hooked up to a Chase ATM with a large metal logging chain.

The truck was still running but was unoccupied, and the chain was still attached to the damaged ATM.

Officers soon arrested three suspects on foot in the 200 block of Indian Oaks Drive.

The three suspects were identified as 19-year-old Jesse Salomon Domingues, 18-year-old Andre Omar Martin, and 18-year-old Marcus Treyvion.

All three were transported and booked into Harker Heights Police Department.

The three suspects have since been transferred to Federal Custody after coordination with the FBI and could possibly be linked to numerous ATM Thefts throughout Texas.

The white Ford 250 flatbed was later found to have been stolen out of Temple and was returned to the owner.