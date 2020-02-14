UPDATE: Victim identified in Cedar Drive murder investigation

KILLEEN, Texas – The victim in the Cedar Drive murder investigation in Killeen has been identified.

Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Drive on February 11 in reference to a potential medical call. A caller advised there was an individual not moving near the front porch of the residence. 

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 19-year-old Teckla Domesca, of Killeen, suffered from a gunshot wound.    

Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced Domesca dead at 10:11 p.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Source: Killeen Police Department

