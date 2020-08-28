UPDATE: Victim in death investigation identified as missing Fort Hood soldier

TEMPLE, Texas – The individual in Tuesday evening’s death investigation has been forensically identified as 23-year-old Elder Fernandes.

The results of the preliminary autopsy are still pending.

This comes after a call was received Tuesday in reference to a medical call along the railroad tracks west of South 49th Street.

A caller advised a man was observed near the railroad tracks. When officers arrived, it was determined the subject had been dead for some period of time.

Source: Temple Police Department