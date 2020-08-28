UPDATE: Victim in death investigation identified as missing Fort Hood soldier

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Sgt. Elder Fernandes. (Courtesy: Fort Hood Press Center)

TEMPLE, Texas – The individual in Tuesday evening’s death investigation has been forensically identified as 23-year-old Elder Fernandes.

The results of the preliminary autopsy are still pending.

This comes after a call was received Tuesday in reference to a medical call along the railroad tracks west of South 49th Street.

A caller advised a man was observed near the railroad tracks. When officers arrived, it was determined the subject had been dead for some period of time.

Source: Temple Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44